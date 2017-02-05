Frontier Communication Internet Speeds See Increase in Mountain State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been charged in connection with a robbery that occurred nearly a month ago in Huntington. 40-year-old Brian Jeffrey Gornes, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a robbery at the Dollar General store located on the 800 block of 14th Street West in Huntington back on April 19th. He was identified by the Huntington Police Department as a suspect responsible for the robbery and was arrested on Thursday. The...

