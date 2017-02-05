Frontier Communication Internet Speeds See Increase in Mountain - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Frontier Communication Internet Speeds See Increase in Mountain State

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that Frontier Communications has increased internet speeds for approximately 30 percent of customers impacted by its estimated $160 million settlement with West Virginia.
 
Frontier Communications entered into the settlement to resolve complaints about internet speeds provided to its customers. The agreement, announced in December 2015, marked the largest, independently negotiated consumer protection settlement in West Virginia history.
 
“There’s been over $60 million invested to increase speeds and connectivity,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We’re going to continue to follow this through because we know at the end that’s $160 million that benefits the state of West Virginia.”
 
The multi-faceted agreement requires Frontier to invest at least $150 million in capital expenditures to increase internet speeds across West Virginia and lower monthly rates for affected consumers.
 
Frontier, to date, has spent $61.5 million in capital expenditures, funds which the company reports has increased internet speeds to 8,330 customers throughout West Virginia, according to the company’s most recent quarterly report filed with the Attorney General’s Office.
 
The Attorney General’s Office, between 2013 and 2015, received multiple complaints from customers paying for Frontier’s high-speed service, which advertised Internet speeds up to 6 megabits per second. Many consumers advised their Frontier service was slow or did not meet expectations. The subsequent investigation found many customers expecting Internet speeds “up to 6 Mbps” frequently received speeds 1.5 Mbps or lower.
 
Frontier denied any allegation of wrongdoing and entered into the settlement to resolve disputed claims without the necessity of protracted and expensive litigation.

