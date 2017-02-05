Elderly Male Dies of Injuries at Snowshoe Resort - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Elderly Male Dies of Injuries at Snowshoe Resort

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
snowshoemtn.com snowshoemtn.com

A man has died after injuries he received in an accident at Snowshoe Resort. 

According to release from a representative of Snowshoe Ski Resort, a 67-year-old male skier was found off of the maintained slope where allegedly suffered severe injuries.

Members of the Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene, provided initial care, and then transported him to an ambulance at the bottom of the mountain.

Unfortunately, that male victim passed away due to the injuries he suffered.

Snowshoe Ski Resort extends their thoughts and condolences with the man's family and friends.

The resort says that skier safety is of paramount importance to Snowshoe Mountain and they continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for visitors. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Danish brewery to offer Pisner, a beer made using human urine

    Danish brewery to offer Pisner, a beer made using human urine

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:25:03 GMT
    NORREBRO, DENMARK (WCMH) — A Danish brewery is putting the “p” in Pilsner. Nørrebro Bryghus brewery is releasing a new beer called Pisner, a Pilsner-style beer brewed with barley fertilized with human urine. The new beer is part of a “Beercycling” project developed by the Danish Agriculture and  Food Council. The project was announced in 2015 when the Agriculture and Food Council collected more than 54,000 liters of urine from attendees at t...
    NORREBRO, DENMARK (WCMH) — A Danish brewery is putting the “p” in Pilsner. Nørrebro Bryghus brewery is releasing a new beer called Pisner, a Pilsner-style beer brewed with barley fertilized with human urine. The new beer is part of a “Beercycling” project developed by the Danish Agriculture and  Food Council. The project was announced in 2015 when the Agriculture and Food Council collected more than 54,000 liters of urine from attendees at t...

  • No Nuclear Radiation Released After Collapse at Nuclear Reservation

    No Nuclear Radiation Released After Collapse at Nuclear Reservation

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:47:42 GMT
    KREMKREM
    CBS NEWS (KREM) -- Workers cover at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed Tuesday morning. Officials say no radiation was released and no workers were hurt. Officials said a collapsed patch of ground above the tunnel was larger than first believed. The U.S. Department of Energy said the collapse covered about 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) instead of the 16 square feet (1.4 square meters) first reported. Hundreds of work...
    CBS NEWS (KREM) -- Workers cover at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed Tuesday morning. Officials say no radiation was released and no workers were hurt. Officials said a collapsed patch of ground above the tunnel was larger than first believed. The U.S. Department of Energy said the collapse covered about 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) instead of the 16 square feet (1.4 square meters) first reported. Hundreds of work...

  • Dance mom to dance con: Abby Lee Miller gets year in prison

    Dance mom to dance con: Abby Lee Miller gets year in prison

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:33:48 GMT
    By JOE MANDAK Associated Press PITTSBURGH (AP) - Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,000 worth of income and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti also fined Miller $40,000 - on top of the $120,000 in currency she's forfeiting as part of guilty pleas entered last year - and ordered her to spend two years on p...
    By JOE MANDAK Associated Press PITTSBURGH (AP) - Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,000 worth of income and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti also fined Miller $40,000 - on top of the $120,000 in currency she's forfeiting as part of guilty pleas entered last year - and ordered her to spend two years on p...
    •   

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Victims Identified in Deadly I-77 Crash

    UPDATE: Victims Identified in Deadly I-77 Crash

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-05-10 00:18:48 GMT

    West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. 

    West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. 

  • Charleston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal West Side Shooting

    Charleston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal West Side Shooting

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:44:51 GMT
    © Alyssa Meisner© Alyssa Meisner

    Charleston Police have identified the victim of the overnight fatal shooting on Charleston's West Side.

    Charleston Police have identified the victim of the overnight fatal shooting on Charleston's West Side.

  • 2 people killed after accident in Wayne County

    2 people killed after accident in Wayne County

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:00:45 GMT

    KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.

    KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.