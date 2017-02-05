Elderly Male Dies of Injuries at Snowshoe Resort

A man has died after injuries he received in an accident at Snowshoe Resort.

According to release from a representative of Snowshoe Ski Resort, a 67-year-old male skier was found off of the maintained slope where allegedly suffered severe injuries.

Members of the Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene, provided initial care, and then transported him to an ambulance at the bottom of the mountain.

Unfortunately, that male victim passed away due to the injuries he suffered.

Snowshoe Ski Resort extends their thoughts and condolences with the man's family and friends.

The resort says that skier safety is of paramount importance to Snowshoe Mountain and they continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for visitors.