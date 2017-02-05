Heroin and Cocaine Seized in Barboursville Arrest - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Heroin and Cocaine Seized in Barboursville Arrest

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle complaint resulted in 200 grams of drugs being apprehended.

Late Saturday, the Cabell County Sheriff's Department and the Barboursville Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at the Greentree Apartments in Barboursville.

Upon investigating that vehicle, nearly $5,000 in money was apprehended, along with 100 grams of heroin and 100 grams of cocaine.

The suspect was arrested and is being held in the Western Regional Jail.

