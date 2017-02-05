Young Girl Shot in Greenup County, Kentucky in Critical Conditio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Young Girl Shot in Greenup County, Kentucky in Critical Condition

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: February 6th, 2017, 12:45 p.m.

Kentucky State Police say that the 6-year-old girl injured in an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon is in critical condition.

Troopers responded to the Hoods Run Road area of Ashland yesterday where they discovered the girl with an apparent gunshot wound to her chest. 

During the investigation, it was determined that the girl and two other children, ages 6 and 5, were playing with a firearm when it discharged.

Troopers Joshua Collet and Patrick Hamilton performed first aid on the girl until EMS arrived.

She was then transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition.

No other details are being disclosed at this time.

The incident is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

ORIGINAL:

Kentucky State Police are responding to a child involved shooting in Greenup County early Sunday afternoon.

First responders and police are on the scene now. KSP Post 14 Public Information Officer Michael Murriell says that one child was shot and that the shooting involved young children. 

The child was a young girl who is six-years-old, and she has been transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in critical condition.

They have not confirmed the age of the child or if others are involved. No other details have been released.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

