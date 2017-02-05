Hundreds in Charleston 'Link Up For Love,' form human chain in solidarity with Muslim community

With loud chants and hands clasped together about 700 people lined Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston on the morning of February 5, 2016, linking up for love, forming what they called a human chain in solidarity with the Muslim community.

"These are people from all walks of life, they are not just Muslims they are American, they believe that we are a country of immigrants, we bring people who are in hardship," said Badshah Wazir who came to America from Pakistan in the 1970s.

He’s grateful for the amount of people who came out against Trumps executive order that calls to temporarily ban immigration from seven Muslim majority countries.

"We’re not against the president, we’re against the action," said Ibtesam Barazi who came to America in the 1970s from Syria.

"Normally we would be in church this morning but as Christians we just feel it’s our duty to stand up and be counted with brothers of other faiths," said Don Smith who traveled from Ravenswood to take part in the gathering.

Across the street stood a couple people supporting Trump’s order. They say they’re open to having refugees come to America but first want a better vetting process figured out.

"We've got to put America first, we have to secure our borders, we've got to make sure that America is safe before we start taking all these refugees," said Shawn Ferrell.

After the rally the two sides came together linking up in a handshake agreeing America is great because they can do just that even though they may disagree.

"We cannot lead the world with hate, we lead the world with justice, we lead the world with love, and that is what we stand for as a nation and that shall not be changed," said Wazir.

In total the crowd gathered for a little more than an hour.