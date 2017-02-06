Patriots fans take to streets of Boston to celebrate victory - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Patriots fans take to streets of Boston to celebrate victory

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots fans have taken to the streets of Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 dramatic overtime Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hundreds of fans gathered late Sunday night and early Monday morning in Boston Common, a downtown public park.

They were dancing, cheering and chanting "Brady." Police also were there to make sure the celebrations didn't get out of hand. There were no immediate reports of any problems and fans were mostly described as being well-behaved.

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter late Sunday to congratulate the Patriots and announce the victory parade, which is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Boston police tweeted their thanks "to all the fans who acted like champions tonight" and wrote that they would see them again on Tuesday.

