WV farmers invited to meeting with AG officials - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV farmers invited to meeting with AG officials

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

ELEANOR, W.Va. (AP) - Agriculture officials are inviting West Virginia farmers to discuss programs and services available to them.
    
The West Virginia State University Extension Service says in a news release that the meet-and-greet is set for Monday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in the Putnam County community of Eleanor.
    
Several agencies within the U.S. Department of Agriculture are participating, along with the state Department of Agriculture.
    
University Extension Agent Brad Cochran says the session could help farmers learn more about programs that could help them become more profitable and productive.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Matthew McConaughey makes a stop in Hocking Hills, Ohio for some ziplining

    Matthew McConaughey makes a stop in Hocking Hills, Ohio for some ziplining

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:26:37 GMT

    Turns out Matthew McConaughey thinks taking a canopy tour in Hocking Hills is alright, alright, alright.

    Turns out Matthew McConaughey thinks taking a canopy tour in Hocking Hills is alright, alright, alright.

  • AMBER Alert canceled for child out of Akron, OH

    AMBER Alert canceled for child out of Akron, OH

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 8:32 AM EDT2017-05-10 12:32:21 GMT
    pittsburgh.cbslocalpittsburgh.cbslocal

    The child was taken from Callis Oval in Akron.

    The child was taken from Callis Oval in Akron.

  • Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end of prison term

    Ex-coal CEO Blankenship at end of prison term

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-05-10 10:23:11 GMT
    West Virginia Public BroadcastingWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

    In January, a three-judge appeals panel affirmed Blankenship's 2015 conviction.

    In January, a three-judge appeals panel affirmed Blankenship's 2015 conviction.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:26:09 GMT
    wkrg.comwkrg.com

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

  • Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Police: Teacher Locks Kindergartner with Autism in Supply Closet

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-05-09 13:32:45 GMT

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

  • Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:56:39 GMT

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.