Kanawha County Woman Facing 49 Animal Cruelty Charges - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Woman Facing 49 Animal Cruelty Charges

A Kanawha County woman is facing multiple Animal cruelty charges after police and humane association staff found dozens of animals in deplorable condition.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to reports of an emaciated, pregnant Great Dane on January 3rd.  The owner, Melissa Anderson, was told to improve conditions, but did not in subsequent checks by humane officer. 

Humane officer made follow-up visits on, January 11th, January 27th, January 31st.

15 dogs, 17 rabbits, 6 guinea pigs, 9 birds and 2 pigs were found without adequate food, water, shelter or medical attention. 

In all, Anderson is facing 49 misdemeanor charges. 

She has been released.
 

