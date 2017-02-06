Sheriff's deputy charged with seeking naked photos from girl

W.Va. Court Affirms Civil Rights Violation Dismissal W.Va. Court Affirms Civil Rights Violation Dismissal ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave... ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave...

Police Seek Public's Help in Hit and Run The Hurricane Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a hit and run last Sunday. Police are looking for a Silver or Gray Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a hit and run on Sunday around 5:30pm in the area of the U.S. 60 and Route 34 split. This vehicle struck two other vehicles and took off on Route 34 towards Hurricane. This vehicle likely has heavy front end damage. It appears that the driver and passenger were...

Huntington escapee arrested at Kanawha County Taco Bell CABELL COUNTY, WV - A Huntington man has been arrested after he escaped home confinement in January 2017. Steven McCallister, 25, of Huntington, removed his ankle monitor without notifying the Cabell County Sheriff's Department or the Alternative Sentencing Program. He had previously received for a felony charge of entry of a building other than a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, McCallister was apprehended yesterday, May 9th, 2017 after he was located at a Taco ...

Ashland Police Capture Escaped Inmate UPDATE: 5/10/2017 The Ashland Police have captured Roman E. Lewis, who had recently escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center on Friday, May 5th, 2017. Police say the arrest was made on May 8th, 2017 after Lewis was seen at a local Ashland fast food restaurant. Lewis was wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. He is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center. ORIGINAL: Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashla...