Woman Caught with Loaded Gun at Huntington Tri-State Airport

A incident occurred at the Huntington Tri-State Airport on Friday, Feb. 3rd after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a Kentucky woman attempting to enter a checkpoint with a handgun.

According to the TSA, officers found a loaded .380 caliber handgun after the woman's carry-on bag passed through an X-Ray machine.

Officers say the gun was loaded with six bullets and had one in the chamber.

An additional loaded magazine was found the same bag.

Huntington Tri-State Airport Police were then contacted by TSA officers who then confiscated the weapon.

The Transportation Security Administration released the following statement:

This incident serves as a reminder that passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the security checkpoint, and TSA’s advice to passengers is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items. Weapons—including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are properly packed and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, placed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure. Passengers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA up to $12,000.

It is unknown if the woman, who is from Ashland, KY, is currently facing any charges.