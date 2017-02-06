Kanawha County Schools Announces Make-Up Days for 2017 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Schools Announces Make-Up Days for 2017

Kanawha County Schools have announced make-up days for schools whose schedules were affected by snow.

Students and faculty received time off on January 6th and 30th this year due to inclement weather.

Those days will be made up on February 20th, 2017, and May 25th, 2017, respectively. 

According to KCS, the list will be updated if any more snow days occur.

