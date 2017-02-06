Kanawha County Schools Announces Make-Up Days for 2017

Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.
The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.
An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday.
In a meeting Tuesday night, Nicholas County Board of Education voted to layoff 14 teachers and 4 service personnel. The Board also voted to transfer 17 teachers and transfer 6 service personnel. This comes as Nicholas County's Board of Education is waiting for a hearing at the State Education Department over consolidation.
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Boone County Board of Education voted to terminate 66 and transfer another 53 staff members. 39 teachers and 27 service personnel will lose their jobs at the end of the school year. The county was put on a watch list in 2016 for having more than 55 staff members over the state formula. A decline in student population and property taxes is to blame for a drop in revenue, forcing the Board's hand. B
A picture was taken by a student in Cheryl Judy's art room at Sherman Junior High School. The top line reads "TUCK" and the lower line reads "FRUMP" with the curse word highlighted in white lettering. This has Boone County parents and students outraged, but the teacher says it's taken out of context.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
West Virginia has authorized its county school boards to offer virtual school, where students in kindergarten through high school can learn online.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
Two men from Detroit are facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.
He is accused of playing the "tickle game," which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative.
A journalist has been arrested after breaching secret service agents at the State Capitol. According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, was aggressively breaching secret service agents to the point where agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area walking up the hallway to the main building of the Capitol. The criminal action originated from a visit from Counslor of President Trump Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human R...
