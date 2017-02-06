UPDATE: Sprint & nTelos Services Restored

UPDATE:

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, Sprint and nTelos wireless services are working again.

ORIGINAL:

Sprint and nTelos wireless service are currently experiencing problems.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, you cannot make any calls with a Sprint or nTelos phone.

Sprint and nTelos are aware of the issue, Kanawha County Emergency Management are working with them to get information to as soon as possible.

The time until restoration is currently unknown.