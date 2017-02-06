Marshall University Police search for stalker

Marshall University Police are searching for a man wanted for following female students on campus.

Known to Marshall Police, Michael Hankins is listed as a registered sex offender on three U.S Dept of Justice website.

His last known address is just across the river from Marshall in Chesapeake, Ohio.

He's actually wanted for trespassing after being told not to return to campus following a possible stalking incident.

On January 10th, a patrolling officer saw Hankins following a female student on foot.

Hankins was told not to return to campus.

But he did return on January 27th. That's when one student picked Hankins out of a photo lineup after she spotted the suspect in a vehicle, following her as she was walking in a parking garage

Last week, Marshall University Police sent out a text alert warning students after the return visit from the suspect.

Student Alex Miller told 13 News, "Once they sent that alert out, everyone's been on edge."

So now, everyone is being careful, walking to the parking lots.

Everyone is taking precautions now.

Several female Marshall Students told us of the value of the Self Defense class for women. A value that goes far beyond just physical self defense.

From student Lena Salameh. "I recommend it for all girls on campus. Once you take that class you see everything around you. If a situation were to happen, I would know how to react to it."

The sex offender website lists Michael Hankins as 6' 3" tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Marshall Police Chief Jim Terry said all this follows numerous reports of a suspicious person on campus parking lots.

Chief Terry says he has some leads and will keep us updated.