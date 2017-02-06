Marshall University Police search for stalker - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Marshall University Police search for stalker

Marshall University Police are searching for a man wanted for following female students on campus.

Known to Marshall Police, Michael Hankins is listed as a registered sex offender on three U.S Dept of Justice website. 

His last known address is just across the river from Marshall in Chesapeake, Ohio.

He's actually wanted for trespassing after being told not to return to campus following a possible stalking incident.

On January 10th, a patrolling officer saw Hankins following a female student on foot.

Hankins was told not to return to campus.

But he did return on January 27th. That's when one student picked Hankins out of a photo lineup after she spotted the suspect in a vehicle, following her as she was walking in a parking garage 

Last week, Marshall University Police sent out a text alert warning students after the return visit from the suspect.

Student Alex Miller told 13 News, "Once they sent that alert out, everyone's been on edge."

So now, everyone is being careful, walking to the parking lots.

Everyone is taking precautions now.

Several female Marshall Students told us of the value of the Self Defense class for women. A value that goes far beyond just physical self defense. 

From student Lena Salameh. "I recommend it for all girls on campus.  Once you take that class you see everything around you. If a situation were to happen, I would know how to react to it."

The sex offender website lists Michael Hankins as 6' 3" tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Marshall Police Chief Jim Terry said all this follows numerous reports of a suspicious person on campus parking lots.

Chief Terry says he has some leads and will keep us updated.

    West Virginia Hosts Sec.Tom Price & Kellyanne Conway

    West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington.  50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately. Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign. © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights r...
    U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

    Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.

    A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.

    The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery.  The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall. 

    ASSOCIATED PRESS - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld dismissal of felony civil rights charges against a former Marshall University football player accused in a 2015 attack on two men he saw kissing. The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday to send the case of Steward Butler back to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition. Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled last year that Butler could not be charged with a hate crime because it appeared that state lawmakers intended to leave...
    The Hurricane Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a hit and run last Sunday. Police are looking for a Silver or Gray Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a hit and run on Sunday around 5:30pm in the area of the U.S. 60 and Route 34 split. This vehicle struck two other vehicles and took off on Route 34 towards Hurricane. This vehicle likely has heavy front end damage. It appears that the driver and passenger were...
    The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a man at a local bar.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

     A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.

    Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

