Dog Food Recalled Due To Possible Sickness, Death

Posted: Updated:

(WFLA) – Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food is voluntarily recalling specific products that were sold in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Hunk of Beef products are being recalled because of potential contaminant “Pentobarbital” which was detected in one lot of Hunt of Beef Aus Jus.

Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, possibly causing drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, and in extreme cases, possible death.

The 12-ounce cans were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.  Evanger’s is voluntarily recalling all Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers starting with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, with an expiration date of June 2020.

The FDA reports five dogs became ill and one of the five dogs died after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday – Friday.

