Budget Battles Shaping Up at WV Capitol

When the West Virginia Legislature begins its annual session on Wednesday, it appears just about everything is up for discussion, except raising taxes.

"No there is really very little to none chance that we would increase taxes. This budget needs to be fundamentally reformed and  save the people of West Virginia; operate the government more efficiently and reduce the budget," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

But one thing lawmakers might do is lift exemptions that some business have in West Virginia, where they don't have to collect sales taxes. They run the gamut from tattoo parlors and barber shops; to law firms and accountants. It could bring in tens of millions to state coffers.

"You know the biggest thing that I think has been on the table, that potentially has the most movement would be the consumer sales tax and eliminating exemptions," said Del. Eric Nelson, (R) Chair, House Finance Committee.

Others are advocating for raising the sales tax on natural gas, and here's why.

"It would largely be borne by the people out of West Virginia. Most of the gas companies in West Virginia, aren't based here. So it would be a very exportable tax that the people in West Virginia would not pay," said Ted Boettner, of the WV Center on Budget and Policy.

For now, many are predicting more deep cuts to state programs and agencies, the full impact is not certain.

"You've had several years of cuts already occur, over the past several years. It becomes an issue of what's left to cut," said Brian Lego, of the WVU Bureau of Business and Economics.

"Despite the difficult math, this is something the Governor and Legislature must deal with because by Constitution, West Virginia needs to have a balanced budget," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

