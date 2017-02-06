Fayette County Works to Open a K-9 Memorial Park - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Works to Open a K-9 Memorial Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.V. - Fayette County is in the works of building a K-9 memorial park.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is working with the City of Oak Hill to create a park within city limits to honor their K-9 officers who pass away.

The park will be a fenced in area where people can come visit to pay their respects. The city is currently working to get a custom made bronze statue to honor the dogs in the park.

The Sheriff's Department says it will cost the city $14,000 and they currently have been able to raise $10,000 from donations.

If you would like to contribute to the fund you can send your money directly to the City of Oak Hill.

