Fayette County Works to Open a K-9 Memorial Park

A plan to bring four new restaurants to the East End of Charleston may now be taking a little longer than expected. The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) owns the property and land on the East End. In November 2017 Tennessee based Fresh Capital Group entered into a developmental agreement with CURA that gave them 180 days to look at the properties and make a deal. But after looking deeper into one of them they asked for more time. As the traffic buzzes by the storefronts ...
A plan to bring four new restaurants to the East End of Charleston may now be taking a little longer than expected. The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) owns the property and land on the East End. In November 2017 Tennessee based Fresh Capital Group entered into a developmental agreement with CURA that gave them 180 days to look at the properties and make a deal. But after looking deeper into one of them they asked for more time. As the traffic buzzes by the storefronts ...
Perhaps they knew the men were hoping to bag a turkey?
Perhaps they knew the men were hoping to bag a turkey?
Turns out Matthew McConaughey thinks taking a canopy tour in Hocking Hills is alright, alright, alright.
Turns out Matthew McConaughey thinks taking a canopy tour in Hocking Hills is alright, alright, alright.
The child was taken from Callis Oval in Akron.
The child was taken from Callis Oval in Akron.
In January, a three-judge appeals panel affirmed Blankenship's 2015 conviction.
In January, a three-judge appeals panel affirmed Blankenship's 2015 conviction.
More than a dozen nations in Central and South America have essentially outsourced their drug-interdiction efforts to the U.S.
More than a dozen nations in Central and South America have essentially outsourced their drug-interdiction efforts to the U.S.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday.
The justices voted 3-2 Tuesday.
Visitors are also invited to explore rarely seen objects from the museum’s collections.
Visitors are also invited to explore rarely seen objects from the museum’s collections.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten. Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.
One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in 'dog-kennel' like conditions. According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counties of child neglect creating the risk of injury. Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after a tip. Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The j...
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
Two men from Detroit are facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.
Two men from Detroit are facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.
Turns out Matthew McConaughey thinks taking a canopy tour in Hocking Hills is alright, alright, alright.
Turns out Matthew McConaughey thinks taking a canopy tour in Hocking Hills is alright, alright, alright.