Abandoned House Goes Up in Flames in Huntington

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Dispatchers say that an abandoned house has gone up in flames in Huntington.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Monroe Street in Huntington.

Dispatchers say the house was abandoned and that there are no injuries.

The 900 block of Monroe Street and West 9th Street are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

It is not clear what may have started the fire at this time.

Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. 

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  Part of Interstate 77 closed in Jackson County, WV after crash involving horses

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:24 AM EDT
    Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time. 

  One Person Killed in Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:22 PM EDT
    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

  UPDATE: Victims Identified in Deadly I-77 Crash

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:18 PM EDT

    West Virginia State Police report two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 southbound near Mabscott Monday evening. 

