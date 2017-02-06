Abandoned House Goes Up in Flames in Huntington

Dispatchers say that an abandoned house has gone up in flames in Huntington.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Monroe Street in Huntington.

Dispatchers say the house was abandoned and that there are no injuries.

The 900 block of Monroe Street and West 9th Street are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

It is not clear what may have started the fire at this time.

Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.