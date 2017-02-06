Richwood Teachers Feel Threatened, Superintendent says Meeting Misconstrued

NICHOLAS COUNTY- Controversy continues in Nicholas County. Two weeks ago, the Board of Education voted to accept the Superintendent's recommendation for consolidation. Now legal challenges are expected, but some teachers are afraid to fight consolidation after a meeting with the Superintendent.

Deadly June flooding left Richwood High and Middle School students jammed into other local schools and temporary classroom pods. After public hearings at each of the 5 schools proposed for consolidation- the Board of Education can officially vote on whether to consolidate. Then construction can start on the agreed upon buildings.

But the Mayor of Richwood says either way, he's fighting consolidation.

"We're going to be taking a look at Sunshine laws, we're going to be taking a look at backdoor deals, we're going to be looking at totally cooked data and absurd data that they're supposedly making their decision on," Mayor Bob Henry Baber told 13 News.

A coalition of residents are also planning to take their battle to the courtroom, which could tie up a final decision on consolidation. So, Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick visited Richwood Middle School teachers and a staff member caught it on tape.

In the hidden camera, Dr. Burge-Tetrick can be heard saying, "There's been threats of lawsuits, and there may be, and that's OK. So at the end of the 4 years if we exhaust everything with our pods and we've exhausted our time and we're not making adequate progress- I can't afford to loose FEMA money. So I'll back out and I'll ask the BOE to approve de-consolidation efforts."

The Superintendent can then be heard saying she then would only rebuild Summersville Middle School and bus all Richwood Middle School students to Summersville and Richwood High School Students to Nicholas County High School. It's about a 40 minute drive between the two Middle Schools.

Mayor Baber said he wasn't surprised to hear teachers felt threatened, "she may frame it up as informational, I frame it up as hostile. I think it's outrageous that she would say that."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT SUPPORTING CONSOLIDATION

13 News reached out to Dr. Burge-Tetrick for comment. She said the meeting wasn't meant to be a threat, just an informational session. The Superintendent said she outlined the limitations of FEMA money to pay for the portable classroom pods. If litigation ties up the consolidation for more than 4 years, she is concerned FEMA will not longer pay for the pods, leaving Richwood and Summersville Middle School students without anywhere to attend class.

"If FEMA says we're only paying for this amount of time, I'm going to be forced to do something with our students," Dr. Burge-Tetrick said in a phone interview.

13 News was told by Richwood teachers that the Superintendent met with Richwood Middle School staff on Friday and Richwood High School staff this morning. We reached out to several teachers from both Richwood High and Middle School. All the teachers we spoke to declined to be interviewed, stating they were fearful they would lose their job if they spoke out.

