Man's cardiac pacemaker data leads to charges

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say data recorded by a man's cardiac pacemaker helped lead to his indictment on charges of aggravated arson and insurance fraud in a fire at his Ohio home.

Middletown police say Ross Compton is accused of starting the Sept. 19 fire. He's scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police say Compton gave statements inconsistent with evidence. They say he told them that he packed some belongings when he saw the fire, threw them out of a window and then carried them to his car.

Court records show a cardiologist reviewing Compton's pacemaker data said his medical condition made it "highly improbable" to have taken all of the actions he described.

Compton couldn't be reached for comment. His home telephone number is disconnected. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

