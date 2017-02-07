Legislature Prepares to Discuss Legalizing Marijuana - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Legislature Prepares to Discuss Legalizing Marijuana

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.V. - A rally to legalize marijuana is being organized for Wednesday, February 8th, 2017, as Governor Justice prepares to open the legislative session and give his state of the state address.

For Raleigh County resident, John Kuhn, he believes the legalization of marijuana will only hurt West Virginia's drug epidemic. "People start out on something like marijuana and they go onto something harder and I'm against that," said Kuhn.

That's exactly what Delegate Mick Bates thought at first until he started his own research into the uses of the drug. "Medical marijuana has indicated it's appropriate for some conditions and less dangerous than things we're prescribing now," said Bates.

As a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for the 30th district, Bates is well aware of the drug problem and the budget crisis throughout the state but he believes marijuana could help. "Medical marijuana may be able to address those issues and could be part of the solution," said Bates.

Bate said it's a decision we can't wait on, "If West Virginia doesn't get on top of the issue we're going to get left behind."

After 28 states took the initiative to legal marijuana for medicinal purposes, Bates said he's introducing his own bill, "This was my attempt to get the conversation going." This bill introduces a cannabis based oil which is proven to help people suffering from seizures and it won't be the only bill discussed in the upcoming legislative session. "I think you'll see decriminalization, recreational marijuana, various forms of medical marijuana," said Bates.

The 60 day legislative session will begin on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017, and from there the decisions will lie in the hands of the state legislature. 

