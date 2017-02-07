3 aboard medical helicopter survive crash in Kentucky

WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS) - According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cochran, a woman's body has been found in a body of water in Corinne Bottom. Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is investing the case. We will provide you with more information as soon as we receive it.

POCA, WV - The person involved in the single vehicle accident on Poca River Road on the evening of May 6th, 2017 has died. According to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, William Steven Smith, of Poca, WV was involved in an accident after losing control of his vehicle. Police say that he ran off-road onto an embankment before striking a tree. Mr. Smith was taken from the vehicle by Putnam County EMS and fire services before being transported by plan to CAMC Gene...

KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY - An elderly woman was the victim of a fatal fire in Greenup County Kentucky last night. According to the Greenup County Coroner, Neil Wright, the victim was identified as Carolyn Hunt, 72, of South Shore, KY. The fire broke out at her home on East 1st Avenue in South Shore. Wright tells 13 News that Hunt was bedridden and was unable to escape the fire. Her husband was also in the home at the time of the fire but was able to to get out without serious physical i...