3 aboard medical helicopter survive crash in Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3 aboard medical helicopter survive crash in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CBS Affiliate WYMT Courtesy: CBS Affiliate WYMT

BEATTYVILLE, KY (AP) - All three people aboard a medical helicopter survived after it crashed in eastern Kentucky.
    
Local news outlets report it happened Tuesday morning in the St. Helens community of Lee County, about 4 miles east of Beattyville.
    
Fire crews say the helicopter was approaching a landing zone when it crashed. Officials say the pilot and a crew member were able to get out of the helicopter safely.
    
Another medical worker was taken to the hospital with leg and chest pain.
    
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Body Found in Wyoming County

    Body Found in Wyoming County

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:00:22 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS) - According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cochran, a woman's body has been found in a body of water in Corinne Bottom. Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is investing the case.  We will provide you with more information as soon as we receive it.
    WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS) - According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cochran, a woman's body has been found in a body of water in Corinne Bottom. Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is investing the case.  We will provide you with more information as soon as we receive it.

  • Victim Identified in Fatal Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    Victim Identified in Fatal Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:08:57 GMT
    Elbert MoselyElbert Mosely

    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

  • Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-old brother

    Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-old brother

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-05-11 17:30:28 GMT

    A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their home.

    A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their home.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.