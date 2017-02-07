Senate confirms DeVos as education secretary

The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.

West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately. Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign. © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights r...