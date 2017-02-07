Woman arrested in Kanawha County for snorting methamphetamine near children

According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Browns Creek Road area of St. Albans, WV.

Upon arrival, an officer was met by Heather Louann Stewart and noticed three children under the age of 7 at the residence.

The officer then surveyed the home for safety hazards and came across multiple devices for smoking methamphetamine.

Deputies also say there was a strong odor of sewage inside the residence.

After the walkthrough, Stewart admitted to snorting methamphetamine while acting as parent/guardian for her three children.

She was subsequently arrested and transported to South Central Regional Jail where she is being held on $5,000 cash bond.

Stewart is facing charges of felony child neglect with risk of serious injury.