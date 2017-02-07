Body of Missing Marshall Student Found

Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts:
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
A pair of boys who were riding ATVs near Beckley came across the body of a missing Kanawha County man.
Anyone with any information on DeZarn’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6069.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, both teens have been taken into custody in Texas.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their home.
Seven brothers and sisters are being adopted by the same family after spending nearly four years in foster care.
Dispatchers in Jackson County, WV say north bound Interstate 77 is closed. A crash happened just before 1 Thursday morning involving a truck pulling a horse trailer. The northbound lanes around Mile Marker 141 are closed at this time.
Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.
Imagine your family pet goes missing, only to find out they were snatched from your yard and wound up on an online yard sale site. It's what some have coined "dog-flipping."
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
A former special education teacher has been arrested after police say she used cruel punishment techniques in her classroom.
