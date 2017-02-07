Body of Missing Marshall Student Found - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Body of Missing Marshall Student Found

BARBOURSVILLE, WV -

The body of missing Marshall University student was found along the riverbank.

According to the Barboursville Mayor, the Barboursville Fire Department found the body of Mitchell Higgins, 22, along the Guyandotte river.

According to the Barboursville Fire Department, there was traffic accident  on February 4, 2017 at around 4 AM on the I-64 Bridge that spans the Guyandotte River.

They believe that Higgins went over the retaining wall and and into the river.

Higgins was a senior history major at Marshall University from Sistersville, WV in Tyler County.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert issued the following statement: 

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Marshall University family are with Mitchell's family. We had all hoped for a different outcome and his tragic death has touched us deeply. My sympathies go out to his family and friends during this sad time."

Gilbert added that the university's Office of Student Affairs will be providing assistance and support to Higgins’s family.

