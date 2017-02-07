Poca High School principal resigns in booster case - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Poca High School principal resigns in booster case

WINFIELD, WV. (AP) - A high school principal has resigned after being accused of making personal purchases with school booster funds.

RELATED HEADLINE: Poca High Principal Arrested for Computer Fraud

Media outlets report Bradley Knell's resignation as Poca High School principal was accepted by the Putnam County Board of Education on Monday night.

Knell had been on unpaid suspension since October.

He was charged with two counts of computer fraud in September after allegedly using a debit card linked to the school's basketball team boosters at gas stations.

According to a criminal complaint, the cardholder told authorities she never gave Knell access to the card.

