"Retire Huntington" group begins drive to bring 500 retirees to downtown apartments

For decades, Huntington developers have worked to get people living in renovated downtown high rise apartments.

Now, they've found a new marketing target - nationwide retirees.

As 13 News discovered, the "Retire Huntington" project has some top floor goals to help fill and financially strengthen a struggling city.

"We have 425,000 square feet of vacant space defined as historically eligible," Developer Bob Childers proclaimed.

The "Retire Huntington" group is beginning a national marketing campaign.

They hope to attract 500 retirees to live in one of many renovated historic downtown Huntington buildings.

Marketing Director Jeff Barnes told 13 News, "Not everyone wants to retire in Hilton Head on a planned community golf course.

We've found a lot of people who want to retire in an historic downtown area."

Developers told us they've got several state legislators already on board to increase West Virginia's historic tax credits from 10 to 25 percent of the project's costs.

They said that would increase construction several fold.

State Delegate Sean Hornbuckle told 13 News, "Make this a destination spot for retirees. It just makes sense with the low cost of living, it's a great plan."

Project developer Alex Vence added that "Tax credits will create jobs, spur private investment and energize underutilized buildings."

We asked about concerns over retiree's safety and security with the city police and fire layoffs? Developers said Huntington would be one of the safest cities when marketed nationally.

They added that the millions of dollars coming in retiree taxes and fees would pay for a strong police and fire department.

Alex Vence lives downtown and said, "I've seen no drug deals, no shootings, no overdoses downtown. It if wasn't safe I would not live here with my son."

Developers told us rent would run about $1300 a month and spur a downtown Huntington boom.

Childers told us, "That would put a light in every window in our historic buildings, and create a totally different downtown and ongoing revenue stream."

Huntington developers say attracting 500 retirees in 5 years would net $50 million in construction spending alone.