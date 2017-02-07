Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Charleston Teen Faces Federal Gun Charges

The man charged with the November 2016 fatal shooting of 15-year old James Means is now facing federal charges.

RELATED STORY: Probable Cause Found in Charleston Teen Shooting Death

A federal indictment handed down today says William Pulliam purchased a gun at Gander Mountain around July 30th, 2016.

RELATED STORY: Community Members Question Gun Laws After Teen's Death

According to the indictment, Pulliam lied on ATF forms saying he had never been convicted in court of any misdemeanor crime. Pulliam was convicted of domestic violence after an incident of domestic battery in June 2013.

RELATED STORY: Police Ask FBI if Charleston Teen's Death Was Hate Crime

Pulliam is also facing a charge affecting interstate commerce because the gun was shipped across state lines.

RELATED STORY: Man facing murder charges in shooting death of teen

Pulliam faces up to 10 year in jail.

We will continue to update this story as we get new information.