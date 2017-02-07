Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Charleston Teen Faces Federal G - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Charleston Teen Faces Federal Gun Charges

CHARLESTON, WV -

The man charged with the November 2016 fatal shooting of 15-year old James Means is now facing federal charges.

A federal indictment handed down today says William Pulliam purchased a gun at Gander Mountain around July 30th, 2016.

According to the indictment, Pulliam lied on ATF forms saying he had never been convicted in court of any misdemeanor crime. Pulliam was convicted of domestic violence after an incident of domestic battery in June 2013. 

Pulliam is also facing a charge affecting interstate commerce because the gun was shipped across state lines.

Pulliam faces up to 10 year in jail.

We will continue to update this story as we get new information.

