CDC updates vaccine guidelines for adults

Many adults aren't getting the immunizations that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health leaders say part of the reason is that many adults only go to the doctor when they are sick versus going in for annual checkups.

This week the CDC announced adjustments to their recommendations for adult vaccinations.

One of those changes is the recommendation that people who are at risk for liver disease get the hepatitis B vaccine.

"A lot of adults ages 40 or 50 and beyond probably haven't had that unless they are a heath care provider, have been instructed by the military or another entity to have the hepatitis B vaccine," said Sherri Young, State Immunization Officer for West Virginia. "But one of the big recommendations that did change is that the CDC says if you are at risk for liver disease or have chronic liver disease you need to be vaccinated for protection for hepatitis B."

The CDC is also now recommending that adults get the flu shot versus the nasal mist.

For more information on those and other change follow this link https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/adult.html