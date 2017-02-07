UPDATE: 2nd Victim in Charleston Shooting Passes Away. - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: 2nd Victim in Charleston Shooting Passes Away.

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (2/15/17 11 AM):

Bobby Hall of Clendenin was re-arraigned in Kanawha County court. 

Audrey Short, died of wounds to the head and neck. 

Hall and Misty Rucker are charged in the deaths of Timothy Jett, and, now, Short.

Hall and Rucker were arrested last week after a multi-state search. 

Both have been denied bond. 

Rucker's arraignment on the new charge will be later today. 

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 11 p.m.

Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker are being treated at area hospitals according to Charleston Police Department investigators. The two crashed a stolen Jeep after leading police on a multi-county chase. Hall and Rucker are expected to be arraigned on 1st degree murder charges Thursday morning in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Earlier, Hall had made threats to shoot police officers if he was eventually apprehended. Charleston investigators say no officers were shot during the pursuit or after Hall crashed.

__________________________

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 9 p.m.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker have been taken into custody after a lengthy pursuit in two counties.

The two suspects, who were wanted for a Charleston murder that occurred on Garrison Avenue Tuesday evening, led police on a pursuit throughout Clay County and into Kanawha County.

The pursuit proceeded on I-79 southbound in the Big Otter area. Then, the suspects exited the interstate off the Wallback exit, before eventually driving westbound on State Route 4 in western Clay County.

At this point, law enforcement deployed spikes on Route 4 at Barren Creek Road in Corton, and near the Queen Shoals Bridge onto the roadway to attempt to stop the suspects.

It is thought that the suspects struck the spike strips at the Queen Shoals Bridge. However, they continued driving at speeds well above the 55-miles-per-hour speed limit.

They then turned and crossed the Queen Shoals Bridge off of State Route 4 onto Queen Road, before turning onto Valley View Drive.

Once on Valley View Drive, the suspects wrecked their vehicle and were taken into custody by police.

Multiple sheriff departments from Clay, Roane, and Kanawha counties responded to the scene.

Several objects were thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit along State Route 36 and State Route 4. Among the objects is believed to be a shotgun.

Both suspects were arrested in the wreck and were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 8:21 p.m.

Dispatchers confirmed that officers are in pursuit of the suspects wanted for yesterday's double shooting and murder.

Multiple sheriff departments are in route to eastern Kanawha County to intercept the suspects that are driving towards Clendenin from Clay County on State Route 4. 

13 News has a crew on their way to investigate. 

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 4:30 p.m.

Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker are believed to be in a 2002 dark grey Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky license plate number 854AWE. Charleston Police say do not approach the two if you spot them, instead call 911 immediately. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Hall and Rucker's arrest.

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 4:15 p.m.

Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker are believed to be in Kanawha County and are to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Sources told the Charleston Police Department Hall stole a 2002 dark-grey Jeep Cherokee in Williamson, Kentucky. Sources also say two drove the vehicle, with Kentucky tags, to Kanawha County. Hall and Rucker were spotted in the Blue Creek area in Elkview Wednesday morning.

A tip to Charleston Police investigators revealed that Hall stated he plans to kill 10-12 police officer when he goes down. Hall allegedly told a close friend he wants to "go down in history" when he is caught. Police told 13 News they will attempt to arrest Hall as peacefully as possible and without incident.

Kanawha County Commission has put up a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Hall and Rucker. Both are wanted on 1st degree murder charges.

Hall and Rucker are believed to be armed. Police urge the public to call 911 if they spot the pair. Police ask the public not to approach or confront the suspects.

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 12:07 p.m.

Charleston Police and the U.S Marshals Service are searching for two suspects behind Tuesday's deadly shooting on Charleston's west side.

CPD says 42-year-old Bobby Hall shot and killed 55-year-old Timothy Jett inside Jett's home on Garrison Avenue Tuesday night. Police say Hall also shot and critically wounded Jett's girlfriend, 38-year-old Audrey Short.

At this time, CPD is also looking for Hall's girlfriend, 38-year-old Misty Rucker, who fled the scene with Hall. Rucker is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy, according to police. 

"Mr. Hall is charged with first-degree murder," said Lt. Steve Cooper of CPD Criminal Investigations. "Depending on the prognosis of the other victim at the hospital, additional charges will be filed. We just don't know if they're going to be malicious wounding or murder."

Police cannot release information on a motive at this time but said they do not believe this was a random act.

Cooper says both suspects have a criminal history and both victims are "known to police."

"I don't have any reason to think [the suspects are] out to hurt more people, but we consider them to be armed and extremely dangerous," Cooper said.

"All these suspects have charges filed against them and once they're incarcerated, there's no more concern of them being a repeat offender."

Police believe the suspects have left the area and are traveling together.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. 

This is Charleston's 2nd homicide of 2017.

UPDATE: 2/7/2017, 9:45 p.m.

Charleston Police confirm that one of the victims involved in the shooting has died as a result of their injuries.

Authorities also state that the other victim is in critical condition.

Charleston Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers confirmed that two people were shot following a shooting in the west side area of Charleston this evening.

The incident happened near Garrison Avenue at roughly 6:21 p.m.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. 

No arrests have been made and units are still searching the area.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services are on scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Rape Charges at Home Daycare

    Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Rape Charges at Home Daycare

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:44:38 GMT

    Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...

    Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...

  • Great-grandmother arrested after infant dies due to heat exposure

    Great-grandmother arrested after infant dies due to heat exposure

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:34:43 GMT

    POINT PLEASANT, WV - A trooper with the  WVSP Mason County Detachment tells 13 News that a woman has been arrested after leaving her 19-month-old great-grandchild in a hot car, resulting in death. Cpl. Ward with WVSP Mason County Detachment says that Carolyn Davis, 67, of Point Pleasant, is being charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to police, Davis was babysitting the infant and a 4-year-old sibling when she left the infant in the car, with the windows up, ...

    POINT PLEASANT, WV - A trooper with the  WVSP Mason County Detachment tells 13 News that a woman has been arrested after leaving her 19-month-old great-grandchild in a hot car, resulting in death. Cpl. Ward with WVSP Mason County Detachment says that Carolyn Davis, 67, of Point Pleasant, is being charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to police, Davis was babysitting the infant and a 4-year-old sibling when she left the infant in the car, with the windows up, ...

  • Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Air Conditioner from Church

    Man Arrested for Trying to Steal Air Conditioner from Church

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:25:12 GMT
    A man has been arrested for two counts of breaking and entering after a caller saw a man trying to steal a large air conditioning unit. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to WV Marine in Jefferson in Kanawha County after a caller stated he saw a man trying to steal a large air conditioning unit.  When Deputies arrived, they found a damaged air conditioning unit and began searching the area for a described suspect by the caller. They heard a commot...
    A man has been arrested for two counts of breaking and entering after a caller saw a man trying to steal a large air conditioning unit. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to WV Marine in Jefferson in Kanawha County after a caller stated he saw a man trying to steal a large air conditioning unit.  When Deputies arrived, they found a damaged air conditioning unit and began searching the area for a described suspect by the caller. They heard a commot...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ohio woman sentenced for sex acts with dog

    Ohio woman sentenced for sex acts with dog

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:23:13 GMT

    An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.

    An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.

  • Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Schools warning parents of self-harm game

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 07:26:09 GMT
    wkrg.comwkrg.com

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

    The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.

  • Victim Identified in Fatal Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    Victim Identified in Fatal Kanawha County Motorcycle Crash

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:08:57 GMT
    Elbert MoselyElbert Mosely

    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

    One person has been killed in a crash on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.