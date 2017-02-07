UPDATE: 2nd Victim in Charleston Shooting Passes Away.

UPDATE (2/15/17 11 AM):

Bobby Hall of Clendenin was re-arraigned in Kanawha County court.

Audrey Short, died of wounds to the head and neck.

Hall and Misty Rucker are charged in the deaths of Timothy Jett, and, now, Short.

Hall and Rucker were arrested last week after a multi-state search.

Both have been denied bond.

Rucker's arraignment on the new charge will be later today.

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 11 p.m.

Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker are being treated at area hospitals according to Charleston Police Department investigators. The two crashed a stolen Jeep after leading police on a multi-county chase. Hall and Rucker are expected to be arraigned on 1st degree murder charges Thursday morning in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Earlier, Hall had made threats to shoot police officers if he was eventually apprehended. Charleston investigators say no officers were shot during the pursuit or after Hall crashed.

__________________________

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 9 p.m.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker have been taken into custody after a lengthy pursuit in two counties.

BREAKING: Police chasing Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker near the Clay Co. boarder. Couple wanted in connection to fatal Charleston shooting. pic.twitter.com/L3iXQAPq65 — Hillary Hall (@HillaryHallWV) February 9, 2017

The two suspects, who were wanted for a Charleston murder that occurred on Garrison Avenue Tuesday evening, led police on a pursuit throughout Clay County and into Kanawha County.

The pursuit proceeded on I-79 southbound in the Big Otter area. Then, the suspects exited the interstate off the Wallback exit, before eventually driving westbound on State Route 4 in western Clay County.

At this point, law enforcement deployed spikes on Route 4 at Barren Creek Road in Corton, and near the Queen Shoals Bridge onto the roadway to attempt to stop the suspects.

Scanner traffic says police are placing spike strips in the road. Suspects are heading towards Clendenin. — Hillary Hall (@HillaryHallWV) February 9, 2017

It is thought that the suspects struck the spike strips at the Queen Shoals Bridge. However, they continued driving at speeds well above the 55-miles-per-hour speed limit.

They then turned and crossed the Queen Shoals Bridge off of State Route 4 onto Queen Road, before turning onto Valley View Drive.

Once on Valley View Drive, the suspects wrecked their vehicle and were taken into custody by police.

Bobby Hall crashed this car on Valley View Dr while fleeing from police. Wrecker working to get the car cleared now. pic.twitter.com/kcGIxtE4zs — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) February 9, 2017

This is the Jeep police say Hall & Rucker stole in Kentucky. Both are now in custody facing 1st degree murder charges. pic.twitter.com/X8fzcTCdjk — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) February 9, 2017

Multiple sheriff departments from Clay, Roane, and Kanawha counties responded to the scene.

Several objects were thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit along State Route 36 and State Route 4. Among the objects is believed to be a shotgun.

Both suspects were arrested in the wreck and were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 8:21 p.m.

Dispatchers confirmed that officers are in pursuit of the suspects wanted for yesterday's double shooting and murder.

Multiple sheriff departments are in route to eastern Kanawha County to intercept the suspects that are driving towards Clendenin from Clay County on State Route 4.

13 News has a crew on their way to investigate.

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 4:30 p.m.

Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker are believed to be in a 2002 dark grey Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky license plate number 854AWE. Charleston Police say do not approach the two if you spot them, instead call 911 immediately. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Hall and Rucker's arrest.

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 4:15 p.m.

Bobby Hall and Misty Rucker are believed to be in Kanawha County and are to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Sources told the Charleston Police Department Hall stole a 2002 dark-grey Jeep Cherokee in Williamson, Kentucky. Sources also say two drove the vehicle, with Kentucky tags, to Kanawha County. Hall and Rucker were spotted in the Blue Creek area in Elkview Wednesday morning.

A tip to Charleston Police investigators revealed that Hall stated he plans to kill 10-12 police officer when he goes down. Hall allegedly told a close friend he wants to "go down in history" when he is caught. Police told 13 News they will attempt to arrest Hall as peacefully as possible and without incident.

Kanawha County Commission has put up a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Hall and Rucker. Both are wanted on 1st degree murder charges.

Hall and Rucker are believed to be armed. Police urge the public to call 911 if they spot the pair. Police ask the public not to approach or confront the suspects.

UPDATE: 2/8/2017, 12:07 p.m.

Charleston Police and the U.S Marshals Service are searching for two suspects behind Tuesday's deadly shooting on Charleston's west side.

CPD says 42-year-old Bobby Hall shot and killed 55-year-old Timothy Jett inside Jett's home on Garrison Avenue Tuesday night. Police say Hall also shot and critically wounded Jett's girlfriend, 38-year-old Audrey Short.

At this time, CPD is also looking for Hall's girlfriend, 38-year-old Misty Rucker, who fled the scene with Hall. Rucker is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy, according to police.

"Mr. Hall is charged with first-degree murder," said Lt. Steve Cooper of CPD Criminal Investigations. "Depending on the prognosis of the other victim at the hospital, additional charges will be filed. We just don't know if they're going to be malicious wounding or murder."

Police cannot release information on a motive at this time but said they do not believe this was a random act.

Cooper says both suspects have a criminal history and both victims are "known to police."

"I don't have any reason to think [the suspects are] out to hurt more people, but we consider them to be armed and extremely dangerous," Cooper said.

"All these suspects have charges filed against them and once they're incarcerated, there's no more concern of them being a repeat offender."

Police believe the suspects have left the area and are traveling together.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is Charleston's 2nd homicide of 2017.

UPDATE: 2/7/2017, 9:45 p.m.

Charleston Police confirm that one of the victims involved in the shooting has died as a result of their injuries.

Authorities also state that the other victim is in critical condition.

Charleston Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers confirmed that two people were shot following a shooting in the west side area of Charleston this evening.

The incident happened near Garrison Avenue at roughly 6:21 p.m.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect fled on foot.

No arrests have been made and units are still searching the area.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services are on scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.