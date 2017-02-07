Child Care at Risk for Thousands of West Virginia Children

CHARLESTON- 12,000 babies and children could lose free child care unless the federal government or state legislature takes fast action.

Every day thousands of working West Virginians drop kids off at day care. But with the average cost of childcare between $7-8,000 a year in the mountain state, many simply can't foot the bill.

"These are families that are working hard, trying to do the right thing, trying to make ends meet and they need that little bit of help," Carey Jo Grace of Our Children, Our Future explained.

So, the Child Care Development Block Grant doles out federal dollars to each state to help cover child care costs for families. The problem is, new rules go into effect next month, requiring states to pay for things like background checks and inspection.

"Those standards in and of themselves are good standards and things that we would want to see in our child care centers. However to implement them is very very expensive," Grace added.

But that's an expensive the state simply can't afford in a budget crisis, meaning up to 12,000 kids could lose benefits to pay for the upgrades required to keep the federal grant.

"They'll be either forced to find child care that's not quality child care or potentially have to lose their jobs or put them in unsafe situations," Erin Herdman of Zion Child Development told 13 News.

The campaign Our Children, Our Future has now partnered with Governor Jim Justice, Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelly Moore-Capito to ask the Department of Health and Human Resources for a waiver. The waiver would give the state a year to implement the new rules, while still receiving grant money to pay for child care.

"We do try our hardest to make sure they have quality care, make sure they're eating while they're here and that they're well taken care of and we know they're safe," Herdman added.

Our Children, Our Future told 13 News they are confident the waiver will be accepted in the coming weeks. That would keep the benefits in tact for all children currently in the program. But even then, the state is going to have to come up with a way to pay for the upgrades by next year. So, state Senator Ed Gaunch will be putting a resolution on the floor tomorrow to study the child care issue.