Scientists to discuss economic and community impact of research

K9 tracks down juveniles accused of robbing pizza driver K9 tracks down juveniles accused of robbing pizza driver Rancho Cucamonga Police Department RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (WCMH) – It didn't take police long to find two teens accused robbing a pizza delivery driver. The robbery happened around 12:10am in Rancho Cucamonga, California. According to police, a pizza was ordered to a home that turned out to be abandoned. As the driver walked to the home, a juvenile was waiting outside. Another juvenile snuck up behind the driver and hit him over the head with a bottle. Police said the juveniles then stole the pizza the dr...

How to Be Prepared for The Next Water Outage How to Be Prepared for The Next Water Outage HARRISON COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Utilities like water and electricity can go out at any time and leave families and communities wondering what to do. Some Shinnston residents were without water for 5 days and emergency responders want individuals to know how to better prepare the next time there is an outage. "These things sneak up on this. You know events will happen that we hadn't planned but conventional wisdom that we have preached and everybody preaches, you need to have a...

Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission Mother's Day Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission Mother's Day Visitors arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/John Minchillo) CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday by offering free admission to all moms. The zoo is partnering with TriHealth to offer the deal, according to a press release. There are quite a few baby animals on display, including 3 tiger cubs, 3 painted dog pups, two giraffes, a red panda, and an armadillo. The zoo is open 10am-5pm on Sunday, May 14. It is located at 3400 Vine Street in Cincinnati. The zoo rec...