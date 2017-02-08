Division of Personnel offering Saturday tests for jobs

The West Virginia Division of Personnel is trying out Saturday test dates for state government jobs.

The agency said in a news release it will offer tests on the third Saturday of each month in Charleston on a trial basis. If it's successful, the release said more Saturdays may be added.

The next Saturday test date is Feb. 18. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with testing beginning promptly at 9 a.m. Applicants should arrive at 8:30 to show photo ID and complete paperwork.

Applicants are given three hours to complete the multiple-choice test.

The testing location is at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 108 Lee St. East. Other days and times are also available in Charleston and other test centers around the state.

The tests are for positions that require written examinations. Apply online first at http://www.personnel.wv.gov.