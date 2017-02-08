Ghosting, shade, microaggression hit Merriam-Webster website - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ghosting, shade, microaggression hit Merriam-Webster website

Posted: Updated:
cbslocal.com cbslocal.com

NEW YORK (AP) — In addition to elevating "surreal" in 2016 to word of the year, the dictionary company on Tuesday added about 1,000 new words and new definitions to existing listings on its website, Merriam-webster.com.

Among 17 of the latest disclosed by the company are: "arancini," those stuffed, breaded and fried Italian rice balls, "conlang," meaning an invented language like Klingon, "fast fashion" and "microaggression," a flash-point favorite on some college campuses.

The rest? Well, it's up to language treasure hunters to find those for themselves.

This is the first time the company has freshened up website listings since 2014, when it added entries to a new paper edition of its collegiate book and online at the same time.

"Some of these we've been watching for many years and some of these are very new words," said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large.

Alphabetically speaking, arancini leads the charge. Foreign food words are among the richest sources of new words in English and this one is borrowed from the Italian for "little orange." Besides, Sokolowski said in a recent interview, "Anything that's deep fried is good. We've all had them but I didn't know this name. We all love exploring the world through food."

Among the others:

CONLANG : "This is a personal favorite because this is a linguistics word," said Sokolowski, a lexicographer. In addition to Klingon, the made-up language of "Star Trek," Elvish of "The Lord of the Rings" is another famous example. "I have two friends who have written whole books about conlangs," Sokolowski said.

"They're serious languages. They have declensions, they have verb tenses, they have grammar and accents and all the rest of it. They sound more realistic if the language is actually developed," he added.

FAST FASHION : It's that thing when manufacturers can quickly bring fashion to market at relatively inexpensive prices, such as the wares sold by H&M, Zara, Topshop and others. Fashion designers have embraced the idea of moving looks quickly into stores straight from runways, as opposed to showing collections ahead of their designated seasons.

The sleuths at Merriam-Webster, based in Springfield, Massachusetts, found a reference as early as 1977, in a Pittsburgh newspaper referring to a line of moderately priced shoes for women.

MICROAGGRESSION : Merriam-Webster defines it thusly: "A comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group (such as a racial minority)."

Such slights have been broadly defined in debates over acceptable speech among college students. On at least one campus, Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, new freshmen on campus began last year to be introduced to the term, along with learning about "safe spaces," another new lookup entry on Merriam-Webster's site.

GHOST : An informal definition has been added, for the practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone, such as a former romantic partner, by no longer accepting or responding to calls and messages.

PROSOPAGNOSIA : The inability to recognize faces. It came up recently because the late psychologist Oliver Sacks "wrote about the fact that he himself suffered from prosopagnosia," Sokolowski said. It comes from the Greek word meaning face or mask.

The fresh entries also include: "Seussian," for "having a playful or outlandish quality" relating to the works of beloved children's writer Dr. Seuss, aka Theodore Geisel; "microbiome," for communities of bacteria, fungi and viruses inhabiting a particular environment, most notably the human body; and — last but not least — recognition for a slang definition of "shade," as in throwing some publicly as a subtle or indirect insult.

"This is social media speaking," Sokolowski said of shade. "What I like about it is that it assumes a very highly informed reader. It assumes you will get the whole joke."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton, VA child

    Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton, VA child

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:09 AM EDT2017-05-12 11:09:08 GMT
    your4state.comyour4state.com

    Also missing and possibly abducted is the child's mother.

    Also missing and possibly abducted is the child's mother.

  • WV 1st-grader brings unloaded handgun to school

    WV 1st-grader brings unloaded handgun to school

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:21 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:21:29 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.

    Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.

  • State police change qualifications to get more applications

    State police change qualifications to get more applications

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:19 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:19:47 GMT
    Kentucky State PoliceKentucky State Police

    Police are accepting applications now through June 23 for the next academy class in early 2018.

    Police are accepting applications now through June 23 for the next academy class in early 2018.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.