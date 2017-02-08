Tattoo-covered sex offender caught by Marshals - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tattoo-covered sex offender caught by Marshals

UPDATE: February 8th, 2017, 5:28 p.m.

PETERSBURG, VA (WAVY) - U.S. Marshals have captured a convicted sex offender who was on the run after being released from prison.

44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was caught in Washington, D.C. after Marshals received several tips about him. He was spotted by two officers around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, walking down the street near the D.C. Superior Court.

Stager was taken into custody without incident and will be transferred to Richmond to face an escape charge.

ORIGINAL:

U.S. Marshals need help to find a convicted sex offender recently released from a Virginia prison.

Marshals say 44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released from Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on Thursday, Feb. 2. He was supposed to check into a transitional center in Texas that day, but he never showed up.  It’s not clear where he is now.

Stager’s last known location was in Petersburg. He has no specific ties to Hampton Roads, but Marshals said it is possible he is in the area or has recently traveled through the region.  Stager has known connections to multiple states around the country. He has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns, according to Marshals.

Marshals say Stager is a white or Hispanic male, about 145 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall with blond or strawberry hair. He has tattoos on his face, head, neck, back and left foot. Anyone with information about Stager’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

    MARTIN COUNTY, KY - A man pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, for the 2014 triple murder in Martin County, KY. According to court officials, Jack Smith plead guilty to three counts of murder, three counts of robbery, one count of arson, and one count of tampering with evidence.  Smith was sentenced to three life sentences without possibility for parole for the murder charges, with an additional 100 consecutive years for the remaining charges. ORIGINA...

    ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

    An Ohio Police Chief Stevenwas shot and killed at a nursing home. Three people were also found dead inside the nursing home. Investigators believe one of those deceased was the shooter.

