Shooting on in West End of Huntington

UPDATE: February 8th, 2017, 1:47 p.m.

According to a release from the Huntington Police Department, a suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at 17th Street West and Jefferson avenue.

Police say witnesses saw a vehicle attempt to drive over a man, who then retaliated by firing several shots which struck the vehicle.

After investigating, officers were able to arrest Michael Butler, of Huntington, on charges related to being prohibited to carrying a firearm.

One female was injured as a result of the shooting.

She was transported to a nearby hospital but has since been released.

Additional charges are pending following confirmation between the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

ORIGINAL:

A shooting in the West End of Huntington sent one person to the hospital and placed another person in police custody.

At around 9 AM on the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue, witnesses say a car appeared to try to run a man over, and the man shot several rounds into the car.

A gunshot victim was dropped off at Cabell Huntington Hospital a short time later.

Police have the shooter in custody.

No word on any charges at this time.

