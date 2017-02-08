Rally Held at WV Capitol to Legalize Marijuana

The 60 day legislative session in West Virginia began on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 and members of the legislature will be discussing several bills regarding the legalization of marijuana.

There were around 100 people voicing their opinions on the matter on the steps of the State Capitol to show their support for the legalization of marijuana. They said this is what West Virginia needs.

The organizer of this rally is passionate about legalizing the drug. He said he once was addicted to opioids and what cracked his addiction was marijuana. He strongly believes this could be the solution the opioid crisis throughout the state.

People at the rally also believe legalization could have a huge economic impact on the state. They said marijuana could help with the states budget crisis and even put West Virginia farmers back to work. Those at the rally said they want to convey their support to the legislature.

The rally is scheduled to last until 2 p.m.