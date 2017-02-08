Rally Held at WV Capitol to Legalize Marijuana - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Rally Held at WV Capitol to Legalize Marijuana

Posted:
CHARLESTON, WV -

The 60 day legislative session in West Virginia began on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 and members of the legislature will be discussing several bills regarding the legalization of marijuana.  

There were around 100 people voicing their opinions on the matter on the steps of the State Capitol to show their support for the legalization of marijuana. They said this is what West Virginia needs. 

The organizer of this rally is passionate about legalizing the drug. He said he once was addicted to opioids and what cracked his addiction was marijuana. He strongly believes this could be the solution the opioid crisis throughout the state.

People at the rally also believe legalization could have a huge economic impact on the state. They said marijuana could help with the states budget crisis and even put West Virginia farmers back to work. Those at the rally said they want to convey their support to the legislature.  

The rally is scheduled to last until 2 p.m.

  Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

    Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

  AG Sessions avoids talks of FBI director in West Virginia

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.

  Ohio House OKs bill allowing generic substitute for EpiPens

    The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.

  14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  UPDATE: At least 4 Injured After One Dozen Vehicles Crash on I-64

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

  Former 'Sons of Guns' star sentenced to life, plus 40 years in prison for raping preteen girls

    The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.

  Couple to wed after losing nearly 600 pounds together

    Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight. 

