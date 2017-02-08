West Virginia Atty. Gen. warns about sweepstakes scams

Ahead of the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes prize give away, the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General is warning people to be cautious about possible scams. It's not just the Publishers Clearing House that the scammers are using. It could be any legitimate company that offers a prize. According to WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the scams are looking to steal money or personal information.

"It's a welcome surprise to unexpectedly win something, especially millions of dollars," said Morrisey. "It's crucial that consumers don't let the excitement overshadow caution and smart thinking."

The Consumer Protection Division receives reports of these scams routinely in West Virginia. The scammers use a familiar name to ease the concerns of consumers and create a false sense of trust. Although Publishers Clearing House does award prizes, there are somethings people should watch out for to verify the award is legitimacy.

The PCH sweepstakes are free to enter and winners never pay to receive their prize. The WVAG's Office advises that consumers should never agree to send cash, wire money or provide account numbers associated with a credit, debit cart or bank account in order to claim a prize. Publishers Clearing House representatives will also never call winners or ask for personal information. Winners are notified in person or by certified mail.

Anyone with questions should call the Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808.