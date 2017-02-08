20 Restaurants Compete for the Title of Best Pepperoni Roll in W - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

20 Restaurants Compete for the Title of Best Pepperoni Roll in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

USA Today and Sandwich America are searching for the best pepperoni roll in West Virginia.

The competition has narrowed to 20 restaurants across the state including Clarksburg's Tomaro's Bakery, D'annunzio's, Bonnie Belles and Pastries. USA Today is asking residents to vote for their favorites once each day until February 27 at noon when the winners will be announced.

Terra Cafe executive director Lauren Hartman thinks their restaurant has the best roll in the state. The restaurant is currently ranked ninth on the list.

"Here at Terra Cafe, we're using high end King Arthur flours," Hartman said. "We use fresh cake yeast, and our signature dough is being made and proofed and baked everyday daily if not, twice, thrice a day."

To vote for your favorite, residents can visit http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-pepperoni-roll-in-west-virginia/.

