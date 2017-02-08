Over a Dozen Richwood High Schoolers Suspended Wednesday After Protests

Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.
A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.
The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.
The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.
An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday.
An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday.
In a meeting Tuesday night, Nicholas County Board of Education voted to layoff 14 teachers and 4 service personnel. The Board also voted to transfer 17 teachers and transfer 6 service personnel. This comes as Nicholas County's Board of Education is waiting for a hearing at the State Education Department over consolidation.
In a meeting Tuesday night, Nicholas County Board of Education voted to layoff 14 teachers and 4 service personnel. The Board also voted to transfer 17 teachers and transfer 6 service personnel. This comes as Nicholas County's Board of Education is waiting for a hearing at the State Education Department over consolidation.
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Boone County Board of Education voted to terminate 66 and transfer another 53 staff members. 39 teachers and 27 service personnel will lose their jobs at the end of the school year. The county was put on a watch list in 2016 for having more than 55 staff members over the state formula. A decline in student population and property taxes is to blame for a drop in revenue, forcing the Board's hand. B
In a meeting Tuesday night, the Boone County Board of Education voted to terminate 66 and transfer another 53 staff members. 39 teachers and 27 service personnel will lose their jobs at the end of the school year. The county was put on a watch list in 2016 for having more than 55 staff members over the state formula. A decline in student population and property taxes is to blame for a drop in revenue, forcing the Board's hand. B
A picture was taken by a student in Cheryl Judy's art room at Sherman Junior High School. The top line reads "TUCK" and the lower line reads "FRUMP" with the curse word highlighted in white lettering. This has Boone County parents and students outraged, but the teacher says it's taken out of context.
A picture was taken by a student in Cheryl Judy's art room at Sherman Junior High School. The top line reads "TUCK" and the lower line reads "FRUMP" with the curse word highlighted in white lettering. This has Boone County parents and students outraged, but the teacher says it's taken out of context.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.