Over a Dozen Richwood High Schoolers Suspended Wednesday After P - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Over a Dozen Richwood High Schoolers Suspended Wednesday After Protests

Posted: Updated:
CRAIGSVILLE, WV -

UPDATE: 8 p.m. February 8th, 2017 

15-20 students were suspended as a result of protesting at Richwood High School Wednesday.

At around 11:30 a.m, there was a scheduled protest of the students regarding consolidation.

The allotted time was for one hour. Several students stayed past the allotted time and refused to go back to class. This resulted in the suspension of these students.

There were no students suspended due to participating in the protest. The ones who went back to class received no punishment from the school system.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department says that the school was placed on lockdown Wednesday after receiving a telephone threat.

Today we received a telephone call of threatening nature at the school.

At that time, the school as well as the Sheriff's Office deployed emergency procedures locking down the school. They investigated the incident accordingly, finding in a short period of time that there was no credible threat. The lockdown was lifted.

ORIGINAL

Students in Nicholas County, WV planned a peaceful protest Wednesday to speak out against school consolidation. 

Students from Richwood High School are frustrated over the Nicholas County Superintendent's plans to consolidate several county schools after last year's historic flooding. A student representative said more than a dozen of those students are facing suspensions because they missed class during the protest. 

Students wore tape across their lips because they said they feel their opinions weren't considered by the school board. 

"Today is about resisting consolidation because we can't afford to lose our school or our town of Richwood," said student Robert Lewis. 

Students and their families will have a final chance to make their voices heard at public hearings for Richwood Middle and High School next month.

Richwood High School's Principal was not available for comment this afternoon. 

  • EducationEducationMore>>

  • Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

    Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:02:57 GMT

    Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

    Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

  • Judge Judy will Speak at South Charleston High School Graduation

    Judge Judy will Speak at South Charleston High School Graduation

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:53:42 GMT

    Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.

    Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.

  • University could be 1st in Ohio to allow concealed weapons

    University could be 1st in Ohio to allow concealed weapons

    A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.

    A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash

    UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:05:00 GMT

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

  • Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star sentenced to life, plus 40 years in prison for raping preteen girls

    Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star sentenced to life, plus 40 years in prison for raping preteen girls

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:39 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:39:08 GMT
    wdtn.comwdtn.com

    The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.

    The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.

  • Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

    Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:08:24 GMT

    ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

    ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.