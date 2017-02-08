Over a Dozen Richwood High Schoolers Suspended Wednesday After Protests

UPDATE: 8 p.m. February 8th, 2017

15-20 students were suspended as a result of protesting at Richwood High School Wednesday.

At around 11:30 a.m, there was a scheduled protest of the students regarding consolidation.

The allotted time was for one hour. Several students stayed past the allotted time and refused to go back to class. This resulted in the suspension of these students.

There were no students suspended due to participating in the protest. The ones who went back to class received no punishment from the school system.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department says that the school was placed on lockdown Wednesday after receiving a telephone threat.

Today we received a telephone call of threatening nature at the school.

At that time, the school as well as the Sheriff's Office deployed emergency procedures locking down the school. They investigated the incident accordingly, finding in a short period of time that there was no credible threat. The lockdown was lifted.

ORIGINAL

Students in Nicholas County, WV planned a peaceful protest Wednesday to speak out against school consolidation.

Students from Richwood High School are frustrated over the Nicholas County Superintendent's plans to consolidate several county schools after last year's historic flooding. A student representative said more than a dozen of those students are facing suspensions because they missed class during the protest.

Students wore tape across their lips because they said they feel their opinions weren't considered by the school board.

"Today is about resisting consolidation because we can't afford to lose our school or our town of Richwood," said student Robert Lewis.

Students and their families will have a final chance to make their voices heard at public hearings for Richwood Middle and High School next month.

Richwood High School's Principal was not available for comment this afternoon.