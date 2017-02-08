Proposed Jefferson Road Project Still Causing Concern for Homeowners

The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.