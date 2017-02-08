Proposed Jefferson Road Project Still Causing Concern for Homeowners

Some drivers say Jefferson Road in South Charleston, WV can be a traffic nightmare, especially since many people use it as a shortcut to get to the shopping centers along 119.

"We now have 18 million people going to corridor G a year and 7 million people come out Jefferson Road," said Bob Anderson with the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

After several years of project proposals and changes, the West Virginia Department of Highways has settled on a plan to build an overpass in the area. The changes would widen the road and improve the overall flow of traffic.

In order to complete the project, more than a dozen homes will have to be demolished because of the project.

"I don't know? I don't know what the future holds for my home that I work hard for every day," said Drema Foster, a woman who lives in the area where homes will have to be bought out and demolished.

Since the project is still in the public comment period, many homeowners like Drema say they aren't sure what's next or when they'll have to move.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Highways say they are doing everything they can to make that transition as easy as possible for homeowners.

Originally the project would have only eliminated homes that sit directly along Jefferson Road, creating some serious concerns for those who didn't want to have a massive overpass in their front yards.

Now, three entire streets have been included in the plan and the WVDOH will pay the homeowners for their property.

"We have a separate appraiser, it is not someone who works for the DOH, that does that work. We hire out to do that so it is always at fair market value," said Carrie Jones with the West Virginia Department of Highways.

While the idea is to eliminate traffic and provide easier access to the Southridge area, some say they can't help but be angry about the situation.

"It is frustrating to be here with people who are happy that we are losing our homes so they can get to Walmart faster," said Drema.

The public comment period on the project ends on March 10th.

The WVDOH hopes to have an official project plan in place by the end of 2017 and construction is anticipated to take two years.

