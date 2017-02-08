WV State of the State Address: Tax Increases Proposed

Governor Justice came into the legislature to loud applause, and sometimes laughter for his folksy delivery, but his plans to raise some taxes, hit resistance. Outlining on his white board he laid out the state's money problems:

"This is the most difficult and biggest depression we could ever image," said Governor Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

His plan would increase the gas tax by 10 cents a gallon; increase car registrations by 20 dollars; raise the sales tax a half-penny; and increase business taxes two-tenths of a percent. Republican leaders plan to fight.

"I think a number of our members are disappointed that he came forward with basically balancing this budget on the backs of West Virginians," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

But some Democrats say the state needs the money for road construction and jobs, and some of the taxes increases would end in three years.

"The key, the real key is the sunset provision. Three year sun setting, that's the key," said Sen. Ron Miller, (D) Greenbrier.

One item that may be popular, is a proposed 2 percent pay raise for all teachers, although paying for it needs to be clarified:

"We need to keep our teachers in West Virginia; we need to pay them more. And now we are actually seeing someone who's taking action on that," said Christine Campbell, of the American Federation of Teachers, WV Chapter.

"I think the challenge obviously is who do we do that within the current fiscal environment," said Del. Paul Espinosa, (R) Jefferson.

The state budget deficit is projected between 500 and 600 million dollars.

"The Governor and Republican leaders are very far apart especially on the tax issues, and that could make for a very contentious legislative session," said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.