Homeowner shoots intruder in Mason County, WV

Mason County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a home invasion that happened early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to 27777 Ashton Upland Road in reference to a home invasion robbery.

According to a press release, deputies found Dale William Light of Culloden WV laying inside the residence. Light had been shot by the homeowner after coming inside.

Light was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A second person ran from the scene.

The case is still under investigation at this time.

