Nurse accused of taking Morphine, not giving it to patient

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A nurse has been accused of taking Morphine and not giving it to a patient under her care, according to DHEC.

According to an arrest warrant, 32-year-old Amanda Lynn Skoczlas was charged with Theft of a Controlled Substance after taking Morphine without a practitioner’s order.

Skoczlas was also charged with Violation of Drug Distribution Law after records showed that the Morphine was taken for one of her patients.

Skoczlas admitted the patient never received the Morphine.

She is no longer a nurse at Mary Black, according to a spokesperson from the hospital.