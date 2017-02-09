Nurse accused of taking Morphine, not giving it to patient - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nurse accused of taking Morphine, not giving it to patient

Posted: Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A nurse has been accused of taking Morphine and not giving it to a patient under her care, according to DHEC.

According to an arrest warrant, 32-year-old Amanda Lynn Skoczlas was charged with Theft of a Controlled Substance after taking Morphine without a practitioner’s order.

Skoczlas was also charged with Violation of Drug Distribution Law after records showed that the Morphine was taken for one of her patients.

Skoczlas admitted the patient never received the Morphine.

She is no longer a nurse at Mary Black, according to a spokesperson from the hospital.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Suspect receives three life sentences plus 100 years for triple murder

    Suspect receives three life sentences plus 100 years for triple murder

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:27:17 GMT

    MARTIN COUNTY, KY - A man pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, for the 2014 triple murder in Martin County, KY. According to court officials, Jack Smith plead guilty to three counts of murder, three counts of robbery, one count of arson, and one count of tampering with evidence.  Smith was sentenced to three life sentences without possibility for parole for the murder charges, with an additional 100 consecutive years for the remaining charges. ORIGINA...

    MARTIN COUNTY, KY - A man pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, for the 2014 triple murder in Martin County, KY. According to court officials, Jack Smith plead guilty to three counts of murder, three counts of robbery, one count of arson, and one count of tampering with evidence.  Smith was sentenced to three life sentences without possibility for parole for the murder charges, with an additional 100 consecutive years for the remaining charges. ORIGINA...

  • Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

    Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:08:24 GMT

    ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

    ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

  • Gunman kills Ohio police chief, two nursing home workers

    Gunman kills Ohio police chief, two nursing home workers

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:26:49 GMT

    An Ohio Police Chief Stevenwas shot and killed at a nursing home. Three people were also found dead inside the nursing home. Investigators believe one of those deceased was the shooter.

    An Ohio Police Chief Stevenwas shot and killed at a nursing home. Three people were also found dead inside the nursing home. Investigators believe one of those deceased was the shooter.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:10:06 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...

  • Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck

    Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:43:46 GMT
    Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.
    Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.

  • UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash

    UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:05:00 GMT

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.