Man shoots wife in butt after she refuses sex

LEE COUNTY, FL (WTSP) - A domestic dispute between a Florida newly-wed couple escalated when the husband decided to go below the belt.

According to a report received by CBS-affiliate WTSP from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Donald Royce, admitted to shooting his wife after an argument over the couple's sleeping arrangements.

76-year-old Royce said that they have been married since August but never consummated their marriage.

A roommate of the couple said that she heard two gun shots and after going to check on Royce and his wife, he aimed the weapon at her.

She was able to get away before seeking help.

After deputies arrived at the scene, Royce told them, "I shot her and the gun is in my room."

He claimed that the shooting was an accident, intending to scare her by firing at the nearby mattress.

Royce's 62-year-old wife, was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds to her hip and buttocks.

Royce is now facing charges of Aggravated Battery. It is unclear if he will face other charges.

His wife is now recovering from her wounds at the couple's home. She described the situation as "a nightmare." She says that her and Royce have been together for over six years and she never expected him to be capable of doing such a thing.

Royce's neighbor, April Bailey, commented,