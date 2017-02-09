Huntington fire and police - charity scams and real fundraisers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington fire and police - charity scams and real fundraisers

In Huntington, community efforts continue to help laid off firefighters, police officers and their families survive.

We're told many of those let go are not eligible for unemployment pay.

13 news is working for you on ways you can help and ways not to get scammed.

We found that Huntington firefighter Jeff Waugh was one of many who deeply appreciate the incredible community support in buying the Support Huntington police and fire t-shirts, and the firefighters machine gun raffle.

Waugh told 13 News, "We're on our third set of shirt orders and doing pretty good with them. We've done about 500 t-shirts so far."

People in several Huntington neighborhoods are getting calls from someone trying to solicit funds to help laid off firefighters and police officers.

Firefighter union leaders said that is a scam and not happening.

Firefighter's Union officer Chris Blanton told us, "We've had many of those uproot their families to move to this area and now they have no income, we're trying to help them out a little bit. Any getting a call should hang up and call 911,"

That looking to make a donation to assist Huntington’s laid off police officers and fire fighters can do so by participating in any of the following fundraisers:

  • T-shirts are being sold for $20 each (can be purchased by contacting any Huntington Fire Station or Huntington Police Officer

  • “Thin Red Line” (support firefighters) and “Thin Blue Line” (support police officers) are being sold for $5 each can be purchased by contacting any Huntington Fire Station or any Huntington Police Officer.

  • Gun Raffle tickets are being sold by both agencies and are $10 each or 2 for $15.

  • A dune buggy is being raffled.  Tickets are $10 each and are available at any Huntington Fire Station, Westmoreland Giovanni’s and both Sam’s Hot Dog Stand locations in Huntington.

  • Westmoreland Giovanni’s is donating 10% of sales on each Wednesday in the month of February.

  • Both Sam’s Hot Dog Stand location in Huntington is donating 5% of sales Monday thru Friday during the month of February.

All above listed money is going directly to the laid off firefighters and police officers.

There are more fundraising events planned and will be announced when finalized.  Please follow Firefighters of Huntington WV on Facebook for official information. 

