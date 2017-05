Multiple dogs were shot at a residence in Kentucky Wednesday.

The incident was reported Wednesday evening on Kentucky Route 1092 in the Flatgap area of Johnson County, Kentucky.

The owner of the dogs, Teresa Davis, reported she had 5 dogs in her residence.

Two were found hiding under the residence, unharmed. Two were shot, and one is still missing.

If you have information pertaining to this case, or knowledge of any illegal activity, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 789-3411.