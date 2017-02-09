More Mixed Reactions to Governor Justice's Tax Proposals

The West Virginia legislature was back in session, the morning after the Governor's State of the State address. On the Republican side of the aisle, there is not much support to raise gas taxes, and DMV fees as the Governor proposed.

"You know I hope that we can find a resolution without having to go back into the pockets of the tax payers that are already overburdened. That is not our desire," Del. Kelli Sobonya, (R) Cabell.

"The gas tax increase alone would just drive gas stations out of business on the border," said Del. Gary Howell, (R) Mineral.

On the Democratic side, many support new revenue measures to fix the huge budget deficit, while others are taking a wait and see approach.

"I think we have to look at some creative approaches to getting out of it. But I need to see the numbers on the tax increases first," Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

"I'm not going to say I support anything right now. Coming from a construction background I do like the 48 thousand jobs in infrastructure spending. I like the sound of that," Del. Scott Brewer, (D) Putnam.

The Governor wants people to call their lawmakers.

"And the people are with me. And the people have got to turn the blow-torch on our legislators," said Governor Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

"Basically the Governor is issuing a challenge to the Legislature. 'If you have better ideas, let's hear them,'" said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.