Motorists react to proposed gas tax increase

One of the more talked about aspects of Wednesday's State of the State address is Governor Jim Justice's plan to generate funds for highway construction. Justice said those funds would come in part from raising the annual vehicle registration fee to by $20 and increasing tolls on the turnpike by a dollar. Justice also proposed a 10 cent increase in the gas tax.

"If it gets them to fix the roads i am okay with it," said Jordan Dunkin.

But other drivers said they aren't willing to pay more.

"You are better off to move to a different state with better roads if they are going to raise gas," said Colton Thomas.

Justice said the highway construction projects would create 25,000 jobs.